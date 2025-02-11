Unite protests outside No.6 demanding better pay for SNLSAs
Demonstrators rallying for a pay increase for Special Needs Learning Support Assistants (SNLSAs) protested outside No.6 Convent Place on Tuesday to voice their concerns to the Government. Unite the Union’s SNLSA members have an unresolved pay claim with the Government, with the Union saying its members should have their pay adjusted to reflect the evolving...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here