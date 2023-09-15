Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th Sep, 2023

Local News

Unite public sector workers vote in favour of Govt pay offer

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
15th September 2023

Unite the Union said on Friday that its public sector members had voted overwhelmingly to accept a pay offer from the Gibraltar Government following its cost-of-living campaign earlier this year.

Some 69.27% of the membership voted to accept the offer, with 29.72% against on a turnout of 66.27% of union public sector members. Abstention was 0.13% and 0.51% of the votes were void.

The offer includes a one-off payment to public sector workers earning £100,000 or less as announced during the budget sessions, with a consolidated basic salary increase to be applied in the 2024/5 financial year on similar terms.

Unite had urged its members “unreservedly” to accept the deal.

“Our members have now decided and have voiced their choice on the offer tabled,” Unite said in a statement.

“Unite the Union will now be communicating this decision to the Government.”

“Unite the Union would also like to thank all those involved in the ballot, particularly the balloting teams who have worked tirelessly in the months leading up to the balloting period, and then visiting members at their workplaces to collect their votes.”

“This campaign and the result it has yielded would not have been possible had it not been for the tremendous work and effort of our Regional Officer Mrs Gillian Birkett, who spearheaded this campaign from the onset.”

