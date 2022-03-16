Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Mar, 2022

Unite reschedules GHA demo stalled by Covid

Photo by Johnny Bugeja,

By Chronicle Staff
16th March 2022

A demonstration to support GHA health and care workers that was cancelled in January over Covid concerns has been rescheduled for March 29, Unite the Union said yesterday.

It will start at Casemates Square along Main Street and finish off outside No.6 Convent Place.

The demonstration is to protest against the use of insecure and short-term contracts within the GHA and had received wide backing from other unions and community groups.

Unite said that despite initial improvements within the GHA industrial framework, issues have started to “stagnate and regress once again”.

Sam Hennessy, Regional Officer for Unite the Union, said: “Our members have been very clear that the key issues for workers in the health and care sector are not being addressed.”

“We continue to see staff across industrial grades, nursing, carers, allied health professionals and medical staff on insecure fixed term employment contracts, many of whom having to work without any paperwork detailing their employment terms which has significant detrimental effects in people’s personal lives.”

“Furthermore, delays in the release of vacancies and mismanagement of resources continues to deeply frustrate staff who for the last two years have been in the frontline in the worst health pandemic in living memory.”

“In many departments where staff have raised their concerns the employer is more often than not, unresponsive.”

Mr Hennessy said members have even stated that in certain circumstances continuity of care is being compromised with staff left unsupported for significant lengths of time across the GHA and Care Agency in particular.

“It is important that the community come out to support those who continue to work on the frontline in the health and care sector on March 29 so we can fight for a new deal for Health and Care workers in Gibraltar that improves the health and care sector for workers and patients,” he added.

