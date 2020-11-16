Unite supports Govt stance in talks on future relationship, highlights border fluidity

Unite the Union said it supports the Gibraltar Government’s approach to negotiations with the UK and Spain over the Rock’s future relationship with the EU, adding it will remain “vigilant” and push for the protection of citizens’ right.

Unite made the statement after a meeting with the Chief Minister last week to discuss the impact on Brexit and the possible outcomes of what a deal or no deal situation could look like for Gibraltar.

Unite said its delegation was encouraged to hear that the Gibraltar Government seeks to achieve the “upmost fluidity” at the frontier for people and goods in order to safeguard the economic prosperity of Gibraltar.

Unite raised the issue of how exiting the EU could affect fluidity for both residents within Gibraltar travelling to Spain and the 15,000 people who cross into Gibraltar for work.

“Unite will be vigilant to advocate for the most positive outcome in negotiations between the UK and the EU in order to continue to protect the rights of citizens entering and exiting Gibraltar for work or leisure,” the union said in a statement.

“Unite is supportive of the approach adopted by the Gibraltar Government in its negotiations with Spanish, UK and EU officials, particularly when the Gibraltar Government has confirmed that these talks do not cross the red lines of sovereignty and control.”