Unite to meet political parties ahead of general election

Unite the Union for workers in Gibraltar said it will shortly be commencing engagement with all political parties with a view to developing its “wish list” ahead of the next general election.

A Unite spokesperson confirmed that it intends to meet with all political parties before the end of the year, in what would be a first round of talks before developing its pre-election document which it hopes parties will consider including in their manifestos.

The union said it hopes to set a positive agenda for workers and workers’ rights across the lifetime of the next parliament following the turmoil of Covid and the cost-of-living crisis.

“The programme of strengthening employment rights for those working in Gibraltar largely stalled in the last two years and it is important that whichever political party or parties forms a Government for the next four years in 2023 has a clear and positive agenda for improving the rights of workers, an agenda that Unite will seek to be at the forefront of influencing and implementing,” the union said.