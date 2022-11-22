Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Unite to meet political parties ahead of general election

Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
22nd November 2022

Unite the Union for workers in Gibraltar said it will shortly be commencing engagement with all political parties with a view to developing its “wish list” ahead of the next general election.

A Unite spokesperson confirmed that it intends to meet with all political parties before the end of the year, in what would be a first round of talks before developing its pre-election document which it hopes parties will consider including in their manifestos.

The union said it hopes to set a positive agenda for workers and workers’ rights across the lifetime of the next parliament following the turmoil of Covid and the cost-of-living crisis.

“The programme of strengthening employment rights for those working in Gibraltar largely stalled in the last two years and it is important that whichever political party or parties forms a Government for the next four years in 2023 has a clear and positive agenda for improving the rights of workers, an agenda that Unite will seek to be at the forefront of influencing and implementing,” the union said.

Most Read

Designs unveiled for Gibraltar National Stadium ‘funded as investment by Gibraltar Savings Bank’

Sat 19th Nov, 2022

Local News

Govt says Savings Bank’s £100m investment in stadium will be ‘very low risk’, as Opposition seeks details on deal

Tue 22nd Nov, 2022

Local News

Anti-social behaviour leads to eviction for five tenants in Glacis Estate

Wed 9th Nov, 2022

Local News

DPC clears ‘quirky’ Devil’s Tower project despite concerns about ‘studio glut’

Thu 17th Nov, 2022

Local News

DPC to debate Sea Breeze floating hotel proposal

Wed 16th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Rachel Williams announced as Literary Festival speaker

22nd November 2022

Local News
Convent Christmas Fair on Thursday

22nd November 2022

Local News
Volleyball to be introduced in schools

22nd November 2022

Local News
Third cycle of Women’s Mentorship Programme ends

22nd November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022