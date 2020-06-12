Unite voices concern as Resolve announces redundancies

Locally-based marine services company Resolve announced redundancies this week, drawing flak from Unite the Union over its handling of the layoffs.

Unite said it will robustly defend its members from any company using Covid-19 as an excuse to implement austerity measures.

Commenting on the announcement, the Union said it was shocked to hear of the collective redundancies at the company via third parties.

In a statement to the press, the Union said this move “makes a mockery” of their relationship and the arrangement, and that this will leave many families at a disadvantage in the current market.

The Union said this announcement comes only weeks after it entered into a collective agreement which is in effect until August, adding that in essence this protected the interests of the business and its employees due to the current temporary economic downturn.

“Unite reminds Resolve that it is a requirement under the Employment Act to consult with the Union if five or more employees are to be made redundant as stated within the collective redundancies regulations,” the statement read.

Unite’s Christian Duo said: “Following the rumours which broke out, I have had verbal confirmation from the company itself, they will be carrying out collective redundancies.”

“This makes a mockery not only of our relationship which until now has been a very good one but more importantly it makes a mockery out of our current arrangement.”

“Only weeks back we entered into an agreement with Resolve management which guaranteed to safeguard the business and predominantly the employees jobs.”

“The agreement in place was to protect the employees during the current pandemic,” Mr Duo added.

“For the company to utilise this situation to implement measures which will have a long term impact on their employees and their families is completely unacceptable and goes against the spirit of the Covid-19-related agreement currently in place.”

“Ultimately Unite believes, that once the consultation period required by law begins, if it is determined that job cuts are indeed essential we should begin from the top of management and minimise the impact of redundancies,” Mr Duo added.

Meanwhile Resolve’s director, Elias Tapiero, told the Chronicle the company has always had a good relationship with the union, adding that it was surprised to hear of the statement.

Mr Tapiero could not comment on how many individuals will be made redundant, but added that Resolve would be making further comments in the coming days.