Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Unite welcomes mediation outcome

By Chronicle Staff
29th October 2019

Workers involved in transfers between contractors are to be better consulted in the handover process as part of a resolution set to be put before government agencies to avoid negatively impacting staff in the future.

This follows the outcome of mediation in two cases that came before the employment tribunal both involving Grand Home Care.

The cases stem from the company’s “failure” to consult staff when the government contract it held to provide care at the John Mackintosh Elderly Residential Home was switched to MedDoc Healthcare last year.

At the time concerned Grand Home Care employees demonstrated outside Unite the Union headquarters and cited the lack of assurances they had received over the transfer to a new care provider as a key concern.

Later that year Unite the Union brought the cases against Grand Home Care to the employment tribunal. Grand Home Care then joined Meddoc to the action.

But as a result of a mediation process, the parties came to a resolution and drew up a number of recommendations that can be proposed to the relevant government agencies to ensure that a situation which negatively impacts staff wellbeing, patient care and continuity of service does not arise in the future.

The recommendations state that in the event of a change of contractor at least three months’ notice is provided to the parties to enable the incoming and outgoing contractors to exchange information and work with any relevant union representatives.

This, according to Unite, will ensure employee rights are considered and will provide for a smooth handover.

Additionally, the recommendations state that on the date of notification of a change of contract the outgoing and incoming contractor should immediately be provided with details of the incoming/outgoing contractor in order to share and exchange relevant information and determine the correct consultation process that they are required to follow depending on the specific circumstances of the change of contract and its impact on staff.

Gillian Birkett Regional Officer of Unite the Union said: “We are extremely pleased with the mediation outcome which benefits all parties but in particular the affected members of Unite.”

“Taking into account the above, we welcome governments’ response to our Election Wish List item on ‘Transfers of Undertakings’ that is, to ensure protection in Gibraltar for workers involved in Transfers, by adopting a similar provision to that included in the UK Transfer of Undertaking PE 2006 which cover provision changes”.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar/Spain tax treaty ‘makes no legal concessions on sovereignty’ – Sir Peter Caruana

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Port tests new facility for Gibraltar's 'no deal' Brexit ferry

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Features

Nearly 60 years on, soldiers still search for answers over missing comrade

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Four officers suspended after Spanish ‘Protección Civil’ vehicle drives unchallenged into Gib

Mon 21st Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Unite welcomes mediation outcome

29th October 2019

Local News
MoD praises former employee for a three decades of unblemished service

29th October 2019

Local News
GSD insists Gib/Spain tax treaty is ‘harmful and intrusive’

29th October 2019

Local News
Port tests new facility for Gibraltar's 'no deal' Brexit ferry

28th October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019