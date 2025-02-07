Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 7th Feb, 2025

Unite’s Special Needs Learning Support Assistants to demonstrate over pay

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
7th February 2025

Unite the Union members Special Needs Learning Support Assistants (SNLSAs) are set to demonstrate on Tuesday over a longstanding pay claim

The union has called for a pay scale adjustment that reflects the challenging and essential nature of the work across all local schools.

The union submitted a claim in May 2023 for a re-evaluation of the current pay structure on behalf of its members, who it said are at the forefront of providing critical support for students.

Unite added claim highlights the increasing complexity and demands of the role, which it said have significantly evolved in recent years.

“SNLSAs provide essential assistance to some of the most vulnerable students in our education system, ensuring access to learning and supporting both academic and emotional development,” Unite the Union said.

The union has been highlighting the issues faced by SNLSAs to the Department of Education and the Gibraltar Government in a bid to find an acceptable resolution to the claim.

“Special Needs Learning Support Assistants are the unsung heroes of our education system,” Bochra Lasfar, Regional Officer for Unite the Union, said.

“They play a pivotal role in enabling students with additional needs to thrive.”

“Our members feel undervalued and underpaid despite the crucial role they play.”

“The time has come to ensure their salaries reflect the vital contribution they make every day to the lives of these students.”

The union said they have been met with continuous delays that have caused members’ morale to be at an all-time low.

“The proposal finally put forward by HMGOG has left SNLSA feeling even more undervalued,” the union said.

“Our members are fully committed to their students and despite many setbacks they want to avoid industrial action and the disruption this would bring at all costs, with this in mind, we will be holding a demonstration.”

The demonstration will be held on Tuesday, February 11 at 4pm in support of SNLSAs.

The demonstration will begin in Casemates and end at No 6 Convent place.

The union has invited all members of the public to come and support SNLSAs.

