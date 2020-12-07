Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Dec, 2020

University of Gibraltar holds first graduation ceremonies

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
7th December 2020

The University of Gibraltar held its first graduation ceremonies on Saturday, five years after it opened its doors. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the small cohort of 21 graduates was split into three separate ceremonies, with international students unable to attend the event watching from the comfort of their homes. Just a handful of students collected...

