Unpaid work for man who admitted money laundering
A local man who admitted to a money laundering charge was sentenced 280 hours unpaid work this morning at the Supreme Court. John Azzopardi, 69, had pleaded guilty to concealing, transferring etc the proceeds of criminal conduct after concealing the ownership of ‘Sunrays’ by acting as transferee. The luxury vessel ‘Sunrays’ was reportedly worth £200,000....
