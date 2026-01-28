Updated: Weather-related falls at A&E prompt care warnings as wind and rain persist

Winds gusted over 100kmph on Wednesday morning as a heavy downpour continued to batter the Rock, prompting the Government to urge vulnerable residents to take extra care after a rise in attendances at A&E.

According to MeteoGib Chief Meteorologist Steph Ball the storm showed its highest gusts at 10am as reaching Severe Gale at the Airport to 55kts or 102km/h, causing some localised flooding as the severe weather continued for a second day.

By midday she reported that the MeteoGib weather station recorded 57kts or 105km/h and by 3pm around 44-51mm of rain was recorded.

The Government confirmed there was a rise in A&E attendances linked to weather- related falls.

In a statement it stressed that help is available for people who need support with essentials and have no alternative assistance from family, friends, or neighbours.

Anyone needing urgent items such as prescriptions or medication was advised to call 111 first, where needs can be assessed and appropriate support arranged.

The Care Agency also contacted those on its risk register to carry out welfare checks, and residents were encouraged to check in on older or frail neighbours and relatives where possible.

“Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our elderly and most vulnerable residents.

Severe weather can significantly increase the risk of falls, particularly for those who are frail or living alone,” said the Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias- Vasquez.

“If someone genuinely has no family or other support available and needs help with essentials, they should not hesitate to call 111 so that support can be arranged.”

“At the same time, the Care Agency is actively reaching out to those at highest risk to carry out welfare checks.”

“I would also encourage everyone to look out for elderly neighbours and relatives, as simple checks can make a real difference.”

The Government also continued the advice issued on Tuesday for the public to stay indoors if possible, to exercise caution when travelling and to take sensible precautions.

During the afternoon the Royal Gibraltar Police closed the road that leads through the Camp Bay area due to rock fall in the area.

“The rock fall at Camp Bay was fairly minor but a proper assessment has not been possible due to the current weather conditions. As a precaution the road has been closed for at least 24 hours,” a spokesperson for No.6 Convent Place told the Chronicle.

Aside from assessing this road the Technical Services Department continued the work they carried out on Tuesday due to debris on roads.

“We have teams working to keep gullies clear to reduce the risk of flooding,” the spokesperson said.

The Upper Rock and Alameda Gardens continued to be closed to visitors.

The Government also acknowledged that there was water ingress in schools on the Rock “like in many other buildings in these exceptional conditions” and that it was “collating the information in order to address all the issues as soon as the weather improves.”

Early on Wednesday morning, the Royal Gibraltar Police re-issued its road safety advisory as heavy rain and strong winds affect driving conditions and urged the public to travel only if absolutely necessary.

The advice was for drivers to reduce their speed, brake earlier and leave a larger gap from the vehicle in front.

Motorists were also urged to keep their lights and windscreen wipers on to improve visibility, avoid standing water, be mindful of pedestrians and never attempt to drive through areas that are visibly flooded.

Dudley Ward Tunnel remained temporarily closed to all vehicular traffic, between the lay-by by Blackstrap Cove (Miami Beach) and Europa Advance Road / Hole in the Wall. As on Tuesday access to Both Worlds is for residents only.

Hardings Way, leading to the University of Gibraltar, also remained closed due to loose hoarding and debris posing a risk to public safety.

It also reiterated advise for cyclists, PLET users and motorcyclists to avoid the area entirely due to severe winds.

By 4pm on Wednesday afternoon, the RGP Control Room had received 31 calls for service, 15 of which have related to severe weather conditions, a spokesman told the Chronicle.

“RGP Response Team officers, supported by the Community Policing and Marine units, have spent the day addressing reports of falling debris, loose masonry, and fallen trees as well as managing ‘business as usual’ duties throughout the community.”

“Various temporary traffic diversions and road closures remain in effect, some carryovers from [Tuesday]. No road traffic collisions have been reported to Police during this time.”

The weather hampered some activities on the Rock, with the GSLA closing outdoor areas, the indoor gym at the Europa Point stadium and MUGA.

Food delivery companies ceased operations for the day to keep staff safe. Some private leisure entities closed, and some sporting matches were cancelled due to the weather.

The Captain of the Port closed the counters for all services, including Red Book renewals at the Windmill Hill office.

Main Street and the surrounding areas were also affected as some shops closed for the day.

"The weather has had an adverse effect on Main Street retail yesterday and today," said GFSB board member Ramesh Karnani.

"A number of shops have not opened as some owners told their staff (who are usually from Spain) to stay at home.”

“Hardly anyone passing by.”

“Even office workers who should be walking around at lunchtime are nowhere to be seen."

There were reports of various damage around the Rock, from roofing issues to a tree falling at the airport and branches from trees in Montagu Gardens and Devil’s Tower Road, as well as bikes on the ground by MidTown and Rosia Bay.

On Tuesday, despite the weather and an initial diversion to Malaga for the British Airways Heathrow flight all flights landed on the Rock.

However, passengers on Wednesday were not as lucky with the first flight of the day, the easyJet from Gatwick, was diverted to Malaga.

The flight subsequently operated from Malaga with passengers bused to and from the airport. In the afternoon, the British Airways Heathrow flight held off on the east side initially before diverting to Malaga. Passengers were then transported to and from the airports via bus.

In a statement the Government said investment in major infrastructure in recent years has significantly improved Gibraltar’s resilience to heavy rainfall.

“Areas that previously suffered severe flooding during similar weather events, including Queensway, Wellington Front and Jumper’s Bastion, have not experienced the same impacts during this storm,” the Government said.

The Government thanked all technical services staff, emergency services personnel and other frontline workers who continued to work in very difficult conditions to assess damage, maintain public safety and minimise disruption.

“Their dedication and professionalism during this period of severe weather is greatly appreciated,” the statement added.