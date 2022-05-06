Upper Rock Nature Reserve walkout called off temporarily

All tourist sites in the Upper Rock Nature Reserve were closed to tourists on Friday morning following a walk out by staff.

Unite the Union confirmed in a statement that its members from the Upper Rock, the cemetery and environmental monitors carried out a walkout against changes announced to their working conditions.

The walkout has been called off and any “potential escalation of action” has been postponed pending a meeting with the Government.

The union said it has also received concerns from within the tourism department.

“Following representations to Government in support of our affected membership, Unite has agreed to meet with the Industrial Relations Minister, Steven Linares, first thing Monday morning,” the union said.

“Considering the above and Mr Linares instructions to maintain status quo until Monday’s meeting, our membership has agreed to postpone any potential escalation of action, pending the results of Monday’s meeting.”