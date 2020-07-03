Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

‘Urgent need’ for more research on Covid-19 antibody tests – experts

A paramedic holds a test tube containing a blood sample at a coronavirus antibody testing program at the Hollymore Ambulance Hub of the West Midlands Ambulance Service in Birmingham.

By Press Association
3rd July 2020

By Ella Pickover
There is an “urgent need” for better quality studies assessing the effectiveness of Covid-19 antibody tests, experts have said.

Researchers said caution is “warranted” if using antibody tests for clinical decision-making or surveillance in the population.

The examination, published in The BMJ, looked at evidence on tests published before April 30.

Antibody tests – also known as serological tests – look for antibodies in a person’s blood.

This says whether they have had an illness in the past.

An international team of researchers, led by academics from the McGill University Health Centre in Montreal, Canada, examined data on all studies which measured the sensitivity and specificity of Covid-19 antibody tests.

The authors examined 40 studies and raised concerns over “important weaknesses” in the evidence behind the tests.

They said that many of the studies were not peer-reviewed and most were found to have a high or unclear risk of bias.

When sensitivity results for each study were pooled together, they ranged from 66% to 97.8% – depending on the type of test method used – which means that between 2.2% and 34% of patients with Covid-19 would be missed under the tests involved in this study.

Pooled specificities ranged from 96.6% to 99.7%, depending on the test method, meaning that between 3.4% and 0.3% of patients would be wrongly identified as having Covid-19.

“Higher quality clinical studies assessing the diagnostic accuracy of serological tests for Covid-19 are urgently needed,” the authors wrote.

But academics commenting on the study stressed that the findings were from studies published until the end of April – so more recent studies may have better design – and that many tests improve with time.

Meanwhile, a separate opinion piece published in the journal calls for more patient and public input into Covid-19 policy making.

The BMJ’s patient partnership editor Tessa Richards and patient editor Henry Sowcroft argue that it was “regrettable” that patients, families, and frontline health and social care professionals were not involved in decision making.

“Their input would have helped to mitigate the predictable adverse effects of massive service reconfiguration and lockdown, and emphasised the need for clarity on which services would be suspended and which would remain accessible.”
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

easyJet aims for July 20 relaunch of Gib flights, but adds caveat

Thu 2nd Jul, 2020

Local News

easyJet to resume Gib flights from July 20

Wed 1st Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Nearly all flats allocated at Hassan Centenary Terraces

Wed 1st Jul, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
25% of population have downloaded Covid app

3rd July 2020

Features
How Britain lost track of the coronavirus PART TWO

3rd July 2020

Features
Portraits of Our Frontline Workers exhibition to be held next month

3rd July 2020

Features
Triay & Triay announce the appointment of a new Director

3rd July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020