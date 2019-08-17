Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 17th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

US warrant issued for seizure of Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar

REUTERS/Jon Nazca

By Reuters
17th August 2019

The United States has obtained a warrant from a US court to seize an Iranian oil tanker caught in the standoff between Tehran and the West in a last ditch effort to prevent the vessel from leaving Gibraltar.
The Grace 1 was seized by Gibraltar law enforcement agencies and British Royal Marines on July 4 on suspicion of violating European Union sanctions by taking oil to Syria.
Gibraltar lifted the detention order on Thursday after Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said he had secured written assurances from Tehran that the cargo would not go to Syria.
But with the vessel and its 2.1 million barrels of oil free to leave, the United States launched a separate legal appeal to impound the ship on the grounds that it had links to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which it designates as a terrorist organization.
A federal court in Washington issued a warrant to seize the tanker, the oil it carries and nearly $1 million.
"A network of front companies allegedly laundered millions of dollars in support of such shipments," the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Jessie Liu, said in a news release.
"The scheme involves multiple parties affiliated with the IRGC and furthered by the deceptive voyages of the Grace 1."
The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how the warrant, which was addressed to "the United States Marshal's Service and/or any other duly authorized law enforcement officer," may be enforced.
The Pentagon declined to comment, as did Britain's Foreign Office. The authorities in GIbraltar have made no comment on the development either.
However, asked on Friday about the potential for U.S. legal intervention, Mr Picardo said any such move would be subject to the jurisdiction of Gibraltar's Supreme Court.
"It could go back to the court, absolutely,” he BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
On Friday, a source close to the case told the Chronicle that the ship was unlikely to sail before Sunday, with six new crew members including a captain to arrive over the weekend.
The Grace 1 had its name erased and had been re-flagged under the Iranian flag and re-named the Adrian Darya.

Chronicle staff contributed reporting top this article.

Most Read

Local News

US seeks to seize Grace 1 as Gibraltar moves to release

Thu 15th Aug, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar frees Iranian supertanker Grace 1, despite US move to seize

Thu 15th Aug, 2019

New crew for Grace 1 could delay departure to Sunday

Fri 16th Aug, 2019

Local News

US warrant issued for seizure of Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar

Sat 17th Aug, 2019

Local News

Andrea Bocelli: 1,800 extra tickets go on sale on Monday

Fri 16th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
US warrant issued for seizure of Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar

17th August 2019

Local News
GGCA raises staff safety concerns after violent incident at DSS

17th August 2019

Local News
Zipp’s Trips read at John Mackintosh Hall Library storytelling session

16th August 2019

Local News
Housing Outreach Clinic – Laguna Estate

16th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019