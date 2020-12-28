‘Utterly irresponsible’ woman in self-isolation reported after meeting family over Christmas

A woman who had been asked to self-isolate has been reported for process for breaching Covid-19 regulations by meeting with relatives, behaviour slammed as “utterly irresponsible” by the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The woman and a juvenile relative who had tested positive spent time with other family members despite having been told by the Contact Tracing Bureau to stay at home.

“The adult family relative has been reported for process on suspicion that she had failed to comply with Public Health advice in breach of Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus Infection Risks Mitigation and Control Measures No.9) Regulations 2020,” the RGP said in a statement.

“The RGP consider the behaviour of these individuals to be utterly irresponsible.”

“Strict enforcement action will be taken against anyone found to be similarly ignoring the instructions of the Contact Tracing Bureau.”