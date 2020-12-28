Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 28th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘Utterly irresponsible’ woman in self-isolation reported after meeting family over Christmas

By Chronicle Staff
27th December 2020

A woman who had been asked to self-isolate has been reported for process for breaching Covid-19 regulations by meeting with relatives, behaviour slammed as “utterly irresponsible” by the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The woman and a juvenile relative who had tested positive spent time with other family members despite having been told by the Contact Tracing Bureau to stay at home.

“The adult family relative has been reported for process on suspicion that she had failed to comply with Public Health advice in breach of Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus Infection Risks Mitigation and Control Measures No.9) Regulations 2020,” the RGP said in a statement.

“The RGP consider the behaviour of these individuals to be utterly irresponsible.”

“Strict enforcement action will be taken against anyone found to be similarly ignoring the instructions of the Contact Tracing Bureau.”

Most Read

Local News

Govt tightens Covid measures further, including night-time curfew and closure of non-essential shops

Sun 27th Dec, 2020

Local News

Picardo urges negotiators to ‘defeat 300 years of history’ and seal post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar and Campo

Sun 27th Dec, 2020

Local News

Lottery joy as OFT team scoop £700,000 winnings

Fri 18th Dec, 2020

Local News

More restrictions to be announced as Covid cases soar to new high

Sun 20th Dec, 2020

Local News

Gib residents allowed across border despite tighter restrictions in Spain

Tue 22nd Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt tightens Covid measures further, including night-time curfew and closure of non-essential shops

27th December 2020

Local News
Picardo urges negotiators to ‘defeat 300 years of history’ and seal post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar and Campo

27th December 2020

Local News
Failure to reach Gib agreement ‘not an option’, Unite and CCOO tell negotiators

27th December 2020

Local News
Another 58 positives on Christmas Day, bringing total virus cases to 428

25th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020