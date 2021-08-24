Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 24th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Vaccinated mothers’ breast milk ‘contains antibodies that help protect babies’

By Press Association
24th August 2021

By Nina Massey, PA Science Correspondent

The breast milk of mothers who have had Covid-19 vaccines contains a significant level of antibodies that may help protect nursing babies from the virus, a small study suggests.

When babies are born, their underdeveloped immune systems make it hard for them to fight infections on their own.

They are also often too young to respond adequately to certain types of vaccines, experts say.

Joseph Larkin III, senior author of the study and an associate professor at the University of Florida, said: “Our findings show that vaccination results in a significant increase in antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes Covid-19 — in breast milk, suggesting that vaccinated mothers can pass on this immunity to their babies, something we are working to confirm in our ongoing research.”

Josef Neu, one of the study’s co-authors and a professor in the University of Florida’s College of Medicine’s department of paediatrics, division of neonatology, said: “Think of breast milk as a toolbox full of all the different tools that help prepare the infant for life.

“Vaccination adds another tool to the toolbox, one that has the potential to be especially good at preventing Covid-19 illness.

“The results of our study strongly suggest that vaccines can help protect both mum and baby, another compelling reason for pregnant or lactating women to get vaccinated.”

The study was conducted between December 2020 and March 2021, when the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines first became available to healthcare workers in the US.

Researchers recruited 21 lactating healthcare workers who had never contracted the virus.

They sampled the mothers’ breast milk and blood three times – before vaccination, after the first dose and after the second dose.

There was a robust antibody response in blood and breast milk after the second dose, about a hundred-fold increase compared with levels before vaccination, the study found.

The data also indicates these levels are higher than those observed after natural infection with the virus.

Researchers are continuing to look at how breast milk containing Covid-19 antibodies gained through vaccination protects babies who consume it.

But they said they were encouraged by their initial results.

The study is published in the journal Breastfeeding Medicine and was funded by the Children’s Miracle Network.

Most Read

Local News

Caleta Hotel to close in December as Callaghan family eyes Hilton project

Mon 23rd Aug, 2021

Local News

Two rescued after drugs chase at sea ends in search operation

Tue 24th Aug, 2021

Brexit

Frontex chief says EU border agency would be ‘honoured’ to play role in Rock’s post-Brexit future

Sun 22nd Aug, 2021

Local News

Incidents of orcas ramming into pleasure crafts spike

Mon 23rd Aug, 2021

Local News

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas visit Gibraltar

Tue 17th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Cambridge University to lead UK’s largest autism study

24th August 2021

UK/Spain News
Red wine can help lower blood pressure, study finds

24th August 2021

UK/Spain News
Record levels of internet grooming spark calls for stronger Online Safety Bill

24th August 2021

UK/Spain News
Aviva tells Government it must stop search engines promoting financial scams

24th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021