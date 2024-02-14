Valentine's Day: Vows of love exchanged at City Hall
By Eyleen Gomez and Ellie Mai Murphy 1,745 couples legally and emotionally united last year on the Rock with the vast majority of those unions being a marriage. On the Rock, couples can either have a civil partnership or get married. Gaynor Lara, the head of births, deaths and marriages, explained the difference between the...
