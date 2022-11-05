Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 5th Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Valerga Brothers release ‘Soundtrack of My Teens’ an album for Calpe House

By Joe Adambery
5th November 2022

Three years ago I found myself announcing an album from the Valerga Brothers when they were inducted to the Hall Of Fame Class of 2019. Covid delayed that album and forced into isolation, the brothers put to good use the extra time available and started to add songs to it with a view to making...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

The military elephant in the room

Fri 4th Nov, 2022

Local News

Britain agrees to sovereignty talks with Mauritius over Chagos Islands

Thu 3rd Nov, 2022

Local News

£155m contract for MoD facilities management comes into service

Tue 1st Nov, 2022

Sports

GB Veterans’ squash team beat Gibraltar Vets in closely fought tournament

Fri 4th Nov, 2022

Local News

US submarine docks in Gibraltar as British minister underlines Rock’s ‘inescapable’ military value

Tue 1st Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
‘The art of expressing ourselves is vital in our lives’ – Jane Langdon

5th November 2022

Sports
UEFA announces New women’s national team competition system

4th November 2022

Opinion & Analysis
The military elephant in the room

4th November 2022

Local News
RG looks online in search for new recruits

3rd November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022