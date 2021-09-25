Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 25th Sep, 2021

Vanguard Cave chamber sealed for 40,000 years raises hopes of new discoveries

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
25th September 2021

Researchers from the Gibraltar Museum have discovered an extension of Vanguard Cave that had been sealed up by sediment for over 40,000 years. The find, which was discovered less than a month ago, was announced by Professor Clive Finlayson on Friday at the afternoon session of the Calpe Conference, which is currently taking place at...

