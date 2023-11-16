Vasquez meets new Main Street Retail Board

The Minister for Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, met with the newly established Main Street Retail Board on Tuesday morning.

The purpose of this first meeting was to listen to the concerns of a cross-section of businesses in Main Street and work together to make the Main Street offering more attractive.

The group will meet quarterly.

“It was a pleasure to meet with the Main Street Retail Board for the first time to listen to and understand their concerns and explore ideas and opportunities moving forward,” Mrs Arias-Vasquez said.

“The purpose of these boards is to ensure that we are listening to the voices which are present daily in Main Street and making improvements based directly upon their recommendations.”