Versatility was the key for the local musicians starting out in the 1960s
Last week we began a conversation about the music which influenced Gibraltar’s young musicians who were already part of the music scene in their early to mid-teens. They did not read a note of music and the music they played they learned with their musical ear picking up the chords and harmonies from the records...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here