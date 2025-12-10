Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Dec, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Very 80s Christmas concert postponed to New Year’s Eve

By Chronicle Staff
10th December 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services has postponed the “A Very 80s Christmas with Jetstream” event scheduled for this Saturday at Casemates due to the forecast of heavy rain.

The 80s-themed concert, featuring Jetstream and DJ Harper, will now take place as part of the daytime New Year’s Eve festivities on December 31, 2025.

The revised schedule for the event is:
• 2pm: DJ Harper
• 3pm: Jetstream
• 4.30pm to 6pm: DJ Harper

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “The 80’s concert will now be integrated into the wider New Year’s Eve festivities and I’m sure will get everyone in the New Year’s spirit so we can welcome in the New Year in celebration.”

Most Read

Local News

Government cracks down on abandoned vehicles, as figures suggest thousands without MOT

Tue 9th Dec, 2025

Local News

University of Gibraltar celebrates sixth and largest graduation

Mon 8th Dec, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

Supreme Court hears claim over unlicensed TV channels in Gibraltar 

Fri 5th Dec, 2025

Local News

Charles Azzopardi ordained as Bishop of Gibraltar  

Sun 7th Dec, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th December 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
British Forces Gibraltar to host Christmas carol service at Kings Chapel

10th December 2025

Local News
GFSB launches Brexit AI Q+A to answer members’ treaty questions

10th December 2025

Local News
Hassans Charitable Trust donates £5,000 to Cancer Relief Gibraltar

10th December 2025

Local News
AI conference to help ‘future-proof’ Gibraltar’s leadership

10th December 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025