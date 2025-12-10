Very 80s Christmas concert postponed to New Year’s Eve

Gibraltar Cultural Services has postponed the “A Very 80s Christmas with Jetstream” event scheduled for this Saturday at Casemates due to the forecast of heavy rain.

The 80s-themed concert, featuring Jetstream and DJ Harper, will now take place as part of the daytime New Year’s Eve festivities on December 31, 2025.

The revised schedule for the event is:

• 2pm: DJ Harper

• 3pm: Jetstream

• 4.30pm to 6pm: DJ Harper

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “The 80’s concert will now be integrated into the wider New Year’s Eve festivities and I’m sure will get everyone in the New Year’s spirit so we can welcome in the New Year in celebration.”