Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 17th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Vessel from Colombia released after police find nothing

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
17th September 2020

A Portuguese-flagged merchant vessel was yesterday released by the Royal Gibraltar Police when nothing suspicious was found after a two-day search.

The vessel was stopped as it entered in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters on Tuesday after setting sail from Colombia a fortnight ago.

It was boarded by armed officers, who were assisted by officers from HM Customs, Gibraltar Defence Police and the Gibraltar Port Authority in the search.

A spokesman for the RGP said a search was conducted over the past two days but nothing was found, and the vessel was subsequently released.

In a separate incident, a vessel from Guayaquil, Ecuador was stopped in the port of Algeciras where 45 kilos of cocaine were found by the Spanish National Police.

The vessel, which had declared bananas, was bound for a Turkish port and some 40 hidden tablets containing cocaine were found.

Most Read

Local News

Sale of Fortress House

Wed 16th Sep, 2020

Local News

Spanish Senate approves tax treaty

Wed 16th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Plans filed for new Queensway park

Mon 14th Sep, 2020

Local News

Three charged with conspiracy to defraud Bland Ltd over Govt security work

Tue 15th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
DPC suggest improvements for Montagu Park project, and approves 5G masts

17th September 2020

Local News
Governor visits Uni of Gib

17th September 2020

Local News
Gib easyJet flight diverted to Portugal

17th September 2020

Local News
ESG to ‘Clean up the World’ this Saturday

17th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020