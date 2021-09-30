Victims of Crime Survey launched by RGP

The Royal Gibraltar Police’s Victim Support Team (VST) has launched its ‘Victims of Crime Survey’ in which those who have been victims of crime in Gibraltar are asked for their feedback. This feedback will allow the RGP to establish where they are meeting the public’s expectations and will also highlight any areas where the police might need to improve and develop its procedures.

The survey takes a few minutes to complete and can be easily accessed by scanning the QR code below.

Alternatively, the survey can be accessed by the following link: https://bit.ly/3AU12nA or can be completed by calling the Victim Support Team on 200 46090. The VST will also send the survey to all victims who have reported a crime by, letter, email from victimsupport@royalgib.police.gi or via text message from 54085219.

Responses to the survey will be treated in the utmost confidence and will not be shared with any third parties.