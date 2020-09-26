Victor beats out that rhythm on the drum
Our Saturday table has hosted plenty of singers and musicians over the past two years. With an interest in the local music scene I have always supported local musicians, bands and songwriters. But I have also been fascinated by the music stories of the fifties and sixties when local bands were many. Last week we...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here