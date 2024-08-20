Violence against police ‘on the rise’, as 42 officers assaulted last year
Last year, 42 Royal Gibraltar Police officers were assaulted while on the job and required medical attention and time off work due to injuries, the RGP said on Tuesday. The figure means that 48% of officers who dealt with violent incidents or suspects resisting arrest last year were assaulted, a sharp increase on comparable data...
