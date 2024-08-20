Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Aug, 2024

Violence against police ‘on the rise’, as 42 officers assaulted last year

Photos by Johnny Bugeja. Police recruits during a Public and Personal Training course on Tuesday

By Nathan Barcio
20th August 2024

Last year, 42 Royal Gibraltar Police officers were assaulted while on the job and required medical attention and time off work due to injuries, the RGP said on Tuesday. The figure means that 48% of officers who dealt with violent incidents or suspects resisting arrest last year were assaulted, a sharp increase on comparable data...

