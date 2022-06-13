Virginia Woolf’s Jacob’s Room
Jacob’s Room was Virginia Woolf’s third novel; it was also her first experimental novel. The novel reflects a tragedy in the writer’s life: the early death of a much-loved brother, Thoby. The long Greek section of the novel is poignant with the memory of Thoby. The family holiday to Greece and Turkey became a nightmare...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here