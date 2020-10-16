Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 16th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Virus crisis will magnify impact of no-deal Brexit, UK business leaders fear

Joe Giddens

By Press Association
16th October 2020

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

Business leaders fear the virus crisis will magnify the impact of a no-deal Brexit, new research suggests.

The Institute of Directors (IoD) has warned of a potential “double hit” from Covid-19 and leaving the EU without a trade deal.

A survey of almost 1,000 company directors found only one in 10 does not believe the pandemic will magnify the impact of a no-deal Brexit on their organisation.

Just under half of respondents said they are not fully prepared for the end of the transition period, while nearly a quarter reported their company may not be ready in time.

Around one in four of those polled said they do not expect Brexit to affect their organisation.

Many directors said their company has built up cash reserves and plans to increase stockpiling, although the IoD said it is worrying some firms still need to obtain EU licences and authorisations.

Allie Renison, senior policy adviser at the IoD, said: “The prospect of no deal would be daunting enough, let alone dealing with it in the middle of a global pandemic.

“These disruptions won’t cancel each other out, if anything they would compound the pain for British businesses.

“When it comes to preparing for Brexit proper, directors’ hands have been tied by a number of constraints and competing pressures. Reacting to the pandemic has taken up so much of business leaders’ time and energy throughout the year. On top of this, much of the information companies need is still subject to negotiations.

“Brexit adjustments will further add to businesses’ cashflow challenges in the months ahead. The Government must look to how it can smooth that process.

“Financial support as seen in other countries, whether through vouchers to help access advice or through extending tax reliefs to facilitate that adjustment, would give small firms a much better chance of coping.”

Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband said: “Businesses are experiencing extreme uncertainty, facing the pressures of the coronavirus crisis, a deep recession and the end of the transition period approaching.

“It is vital that Boris Johnson delivers the oven-ready trade deal he promised was ready and then answers the questions so many businesses are asking about the future arrangements they need to plan for.

“Businesses desperately need clarity to prepare for the future and at the moment, with less than three months to go, many sectors are not being given the level of detail they need.”

A Government spokesman said: “With fewer than three months to go, businesses need to prepare now for new procedures whether or not we reach a trade agreement with the EU, so that they can seize the significant opportunities that lie ahead.”

“To help businesses get ready, we have launched a major communications campaign in the UK and EU, committed to investing £705m in jobs, infrastructure and technology at the border and provided a £84m support package to boost the capacity of the customs intermediary sector.”

Most Read

Local News

Missing man found after 48-hour search

Wed 14th Oct, 2020

Local News

Rate of increase key factor in virus response as cases hit third record high in as many days

Thu 15th Oct, 2020

Local News

Royal Navy intervenes as Spanish Customs tries to board boat off Europa Point

Mon 12th Oct, 2020

Local News

‘Something most profound has changed’ with Brexit, Attorney General says

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
EU puts onus on Britain to agree new trade terms, stands ready for no deal

15th October 2020

Brexit
Gib talks continue as Boris Johnson faces decision time on UK/EU negotiations

14th October 2020

Brexit
PM to speak to European Commission president as Brexit deal deadline approaches

14th October 2020

Brexit
As UK/EU Brexit talks reach critical point, Spain says ‘persons and workers’ are priority for future relations with Gib

14th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020