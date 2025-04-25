Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Apr, 2025

Visit Gibraltar team takes part in educational macaque experience

By Chronicle Staff
25th April 2025

The Visit Gibraltar marketing team recently participated in an immersive educational session led by Brian Gomila of Monkey Talk Gibraltar, focusing on the Barbary macaques.

The experience was delivered in a respectful and non-intrusive environment, offering insights into the natural behaviour and social structure of the macaques. It also highlighted the importance of promoting sustainable tourism practices.

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “As Gibraltar continues to position itself as a destination that embraces sustainability and eco-conscious travel, Visit Gibraltar is proud to support experiences that align with these core principles.”

