Fri 14th Mar, 2025

Visit Gibraltar travels to the Midlands to support new Birmingham departure

By Chronicle Staff
14th March 2025

The Gibraltar Tourist Board (Visit Gibraltar), in collaboration with trade title Travel Bulletin, co- hosted an agent roadshow in Sutton Coldfield on Thursday to support the summer launch of easyJet’s service from Birmingham to Gibraltar.

A strong turnout of 35 travel agents joined the evening which was re-enforced on the night by Gibraltar’s trade suppliers easyJet Holidays, Blands, Dive Charters, MH Bland, Sunborn Gibraltar and WWII Tunnels, said a statement from the Government.

Also attending was disability specialist operator Enable Holidays, based in the area and who have worked with Gibraltar for many years.

easyJet’s Birmingham to Gibraltar service launches on Sunday, June 1 and will operate twice weekly.

“We are encouraged by the number of agents who wanted to improve their knowledge of the destination, some of whom had travelled up to over an hour away to see the presentation and to learn more directly from the suppliers attending,” said GTB's UK Head of Media and Marketing, Tracey Poggio.

“There was genuine interest and willingness to promote the destination to their customers.”

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, called the events an excellent way to promote Gibraltar and meet the agents whose job it will be to sell Gibraltar as a destination.

“I would also like to extend a thank you to our local suppliers who supported the event and were instrumental on the day to showcase all that there is to offer in Gibraltar,” he said.

