Visitations increased and social outings for ERS residents

Residents at the Elderly Residential Services will see an increase in visitors and social outings will resume as from Friday as Covid-19 measures are eased under the guidance of Public Health.

This will now allow for two visitors per resident, with visits held at different timings.

Those residents who take part in outings will be tested for Covid-19 more often using lateral flow tests, a statement from the Government read.

This decision has been based on the absence of positive cases amongst residents and staff and the continuous decrease in the prevalence of the virus in the community, the statement added.

This procedure will be under constant review, and will be amended according to the prevalence of the virus in the community, in order to provide the ERS residents with a safe system to enjoy the visits of their families and friends.

Families are urged to remain vigilant at all times and to avoid areas of high risk.

“The further reduction in restrictions at ERS is extremely welcome news and will greatly benefit our residents and their families, whose safety and wellbeing is always our primary concern,” the Minister for Health and Care, Samantha Sacramento, said.

“The policy on visitations and outings will be kept under constant review and will always be subject to Public Health advice.”