Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Vital Stories win Young Enterprise Company of the Year

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
20th May 2024

Vital Stories won Young Enterprise Company of the Year 2024 and the Sustainable Business Award as announced at an award ceremony in Central Hall on Thursday evening. They will now compete among other companies from the UK’s regions in June and potentially represent the UK at the European finals in Sicily, Italy, in July. The...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Governor approves appointment of new Supreme Court judge

Fri 10th May, 2024

Brexit

CM reflects on complexity of treaty negotiation

Sat 18th May, 2024

Local News

Increases in fines and potential suspension of licence set to improve the Taxi service

Thu 16th May, 2024

Brexit

Treaty remains elusive despite ‘important breakthroughs’ in Brussels talks

Thu 16th May, 2024

Local News

Europort's eastern frontage set for revitalisation with cycle lane and commercial units

Wed 15th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New restaurant and facilities proposed for Western Beach

20th May 2024

Local News
Sentencing adjourned after woman convicted of fraud appoints new lawyer

18th May 2024

Local News
Young Enterprise, Gibraltar's unique success story

18th May 2024

Opinion & Analysis
Happy Birthday: Hammond at 80 is still waiting to write his best song

18th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024