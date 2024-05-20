Vital Stories win Young Enterprise Company of the Year
Vital Stories won Young Enterprise Company of the Year 2024 and the Sustainable Business Award as announced at an award ceremony in Central Hall on Thursday evening. They will now compete among other companies from the UK’s regions in June and potentially represent the UK at the European finals in Sicily, Italy, in July. The...
