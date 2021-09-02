Voting begins for Main Street BID Scheme
The voting process has now begun for businesses in Main Street and its surrounding areas to decide on whether they want to form part of the Business Improvement District scheme. Ballot papers have been mailed out to businesses operating in this area, and they will have until 5pm on September 29 to return the envelopes...
