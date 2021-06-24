Voting underway in abortion referendum, turnout at 2pm is 21%

Queues of voters could be seen as from 9am on Thursday ready to cast their votes as polling stations opened in Gibraltar’s referendum on abortion.

There was almost a 5% turnout in the first hour and by 2pm over 5,000 of the 23,343-strong electorate had voted.

Today’s referendum will see the electorate decide whether or not to enact legislation amending the Crimes Act to allow abortions to happen in Gibraltar under certain defined circumstances.

After years of campaigning, with the referendum postponed last year due to the pandemic, the decision will finally be reached tonight when civil servants count the ballots at the University of Gibraltar.

Polling stations will remain open today until 10pm, with 16 to 18 year olds eligible to vote for the first time.

Casting his vote this morning, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said the referendum, no matter the outcome, would be historic.

“It is a pleasure to see Gibraltar going out to the polls again as usual in peace having heard all of the arguments from all of the sides that had something to say in this important seminal referendum on women’s reproductive rights,” Mr Picardo said.

“Today I expect will be a day just like every time Gibraltar goes to the polls where people will express their views peacefully and by marking that option on the ballot paper that they believe is the best for the future of our community.”

“I very much look forward to this day being a day that goes down in history whatever the result tonight and that the people of Gibraltar will have spoken with the result that is announced tonight by the referendum returning officer.”

“Thank you very much indeed for forming part of this day of democracy in Gibraltar.”

Mr Picardo said he would not speculate the outcome and the next steps after the result.

“At the moment Gibraltar is going to the polls,” he said.

“Forgive me for not speculating what the result will be I believe it is important to allow the democratic process to be seen out completely and the Government will act in keeping with the views of the people of Gibraltar as expressed.”

Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, said the referendum has been "emotional and divisive".

“I think the message is it has been a very important issue, we have never had this kind of debate in Gibraltar it’s been an emotional and divisive campaign in many respects but I think the important moment now has come for people to reflect and make a decision and I encourage everyone to do so," Mr Azopardi said.