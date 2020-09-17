Wales puts Gibraltar back on quarantine exemption list
People travelling from Gibraltar to Wales will no longer have to quarantine on arrival, the Welsh Government said on Thursday.
Wales removed Gibraltar from its quarantine exemption list on September 4 following a rise in cases here, but on Thursday reversed its decision.
The reversal comes into effect as from Saturday at 4am and will be welcome news for local students in particular, many of whom are heading to Welsh universities in the coming days.