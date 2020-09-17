Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 17th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Wales puts Gibraltar back on quarantine exemption list

By Chronicle Staff
17th September 2020

People travelling from Gibraltar to Wales will no longer have to quarantine on arrival, the Welsh Government said on Thursday.

Wales removed Gibraltar from its quarantine exemption list on September 4 following a rise in cases here, but on Thursday reversed its decision.

The reversal comes into effect as from Saturday at 4am and will be welcome news for local students in particular, many of whom are heading to Welsh universities in the coming days.

Most Read

Local News

Sale of Fortress House

Wed 16th Sep, 2020

Local News

Gib easyJet flight diverted to Portugal

Thu 17th Sep, 2020

Local News

Spanish Senate approves tax treaty

Wed 16th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Plans filed for new Queensway park

Mon 14th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
DPC suggest improvements for Montagu Park project, and approves 5G masts

17th September 2020

Local News
Governor visits Uni of Gib

17th September 2020

Brexit
No.6 warns no-deal Brexit would hit border flow ‘severely’

17th September 2020

Local News
Gib easyJet flight diverted to Portugal

17th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020