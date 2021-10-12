Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Oct, 2021

Walk for Life this Saturday

By Chronicle Staff
12th October 2021

The annual ‘Walk for Life’ in aid of Cancer Research UK will take place this Saturday.
The popular 5km sponsored walk is open for all ages and abilities.
This year the charity has organised a different format with registration, start and finish taking place at any time from 8am until 11.30 hrs.
As soon as walkers register in Casemates between these hours they can get going.
The route will be the same as on other years, starting from Casemates Square, along Main Street, onto Queensway, Europort Avenue, Westview Park, Waterport Road and back to finish at Casemates.
A route plan will be available.
Participants can register on the day or online prior to the event via www.buytickets.gi, registration is £5 per person.
For further information please call or whatsapp mobile 56331000.
“Come along with your family and friends and hope to see you once again supporting Cancer Research UK,” Cancer Research Gibraltar said.

