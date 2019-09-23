Walk the Miles to celebrate World Heart Day

The Gibraltar Cardiac Association is celebrating World Heart Day by organising a fund raising event ‘Walk the Miles’ this Saturday starting from Casemates at 10.30am.

Everyone has the choice to walk one, two or three miles, thereby people from all ages can take part.

There is also the option of cycling it. The Gibraltar Cardiac Association have teamed up with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Planning and are inviting people as part of their ‘Keep healthy Campaign ‘ to walk it or cycle it.

Registration is £5 and the first 100 entrants get a free T-shirt.