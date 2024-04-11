Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th Apr, 2024

Walking and cycling discussed at Govt meeting with Sustainable Transport Action Group

By Chronicle Staff
11th April 2024

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes and Ministry officials recently met with the Sustainable Transport Action Group to discuss the Government’s Transport Strategy.

Issues discussed included the promotion of walking and cycling and of walking and cycling routes, the health benefits of active transport, cycle lanes, cycle parking areas, traffic signs and the planned walking and cycling app.

The discussion was described as extremely productive, with both parties agreeing that their ideas are perfectly aligned.

“Following my predecessor Paul Balban’s commitment and work in promoting active transport strategies, I was very pleased to see that in maintaining the emphasis, the Ministry’s aims and plans are so similar to those of the Sustainable Transport Action Group,” said Dr Cortes.

“I look forward to continuing to work with them as key stakeholders.”

