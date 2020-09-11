Wanda Bush exhibition raises over £3,000 for charity

The ‘For the Glory of God’ art exhibition by Wanda Bush featuring poetry by Janet Pardo has raised £3729 for Clubhouse Gibraltar.

The exhibition was held at the John Mackintosh Hall from July 1 to July 10 and saw 13 paintings sold with 20% of all the proceeds donated to mental health charity Clubhouse Gibraltar.

The collection of a decade paintings, depicted various watercolours and acrylic still life images, imaginative and religiously inspired Judeo-Christian art pieces.

Each painting intertwined with bible quotes suggested an inspiring fervour of solace as the artist intended via the stroke of the brush.

A number of familiar local scenes could be seen, the purple rock backdrop of the Rock at Catalan Bay viewed from a unique perspective, featuring fishing boats using graceful broad brushstroke outlines illustrated within the theme itself.

A different stylized approach could be observed in her painting End of Day (Yellow House) a vivid, picturesque rendition of Governor’s Parade looking towards the steps which separated both Governor’s parade and Governor’s street, a scene reminiscent of a day in a life.

Other paintings also expressed biblical scenes like the baby Jesus in the manger accompanied by Mary and Joseph and the coming of age Jesus herding his flock of sheep through a pastoral land watching over the horizon.

Ms Bush dedicated the exhibition in memory of her late brother Bruce Settler who sadly passed away during Covid lockdown.

Clubhouse Gibraltar thanked Ms Bush and Ms Pardo for their generous donation.