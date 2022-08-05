Wanda Bush’s painting to fly to the moon
A painting called ‘Lock-down’ by local artist Wanda Bush is going to the moon via SpaceX/Intuitive Machines Nova-C Lander in 2023. Her painting was chosen by Samuel Peralta from a selection on her website and will go to the moon in the 2023 capsule and the she is the only artist to represent Gibraltar. “The...
