Tue 18th Apr, 2023

Local News

Wanted: A buyer for St Andrew’s Church

By Eyleen Gomez
17th April 2023

The Church of Scotland’s St Andrew’s Church, a historic landmark in the heart of town, has been put on sale for just over £1.3m. And although the listing is new, it has already garnered interest from a number of private clients, companies and developers, according to Louis Montegriffo, a director of BMI, the agent for...

