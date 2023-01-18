Warhammer and fine arts in No Cuesta d’Enero

The Fine Arts Gallery saw live demonstrations by fine art and Warhammer painters.

Within the Gallery, San Roque artist Miguel Nuñez and local artist John Langdon painted each other during the demonstration.

On the other side of the gallery, showcasing a different form of art were Warhammer artists including Colin Fabre, painting his miniatures.

A board and Warhammer game play were also on show.

All events are open to the public, and not just members of the Fine Arts Association.

The Association has around 50 members and is actively encouraging more to join by either filling out a form at the Fine Arts Gallery, or email fineartsass.20@hotmail.com for more information.