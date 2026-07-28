Warning issued over unsafe glasses ahead of solar eclipse

A public safety notice from the Gibraltar Astronomical Society has warned people to use certified eye protection when viewing the solar eclipse over Gibraltar on August 12, amid concerns that some glasses being distributed or sold may not meet the required safeguards.

On Wednesday 12 August 2026 at 7:44pm the Moon will begin to slide over the Sun until it reaches a maximum eclipse of 93% obscuration at 8:39pm. The Sun and Moon will then

both set together, still eclipsed at 9:15pm.

“It has come to our attention that a number of events will be held throughout Gibraltar, but we are concerned that the use of some of these glasses do not meet the specific safeguards,” said a statement from the society.

The notice said a number of events were expected to be held across Gibraltar but raised concerns about the safety of some eclipse glasses.

It warned that looking at the Sun without suitable protection could cause eye damage that was initially painless but extremely harmful and potentially permanent.

Eclipse glasses and filters should conform to the ISO 12312-2:2015 safety standard.

“It is essential that certified eclipse glasses or filters are worn at all times while viewing the Sun. The damage caused to the eyes is initially painless but extremely harmful and can be permanent. They must conform to ISO 12312-2:2015 however anyone can print this number on the glasses and declare that they are safe. Therefore, it is a risk to buy them from any online seller like, Amazon, EBay or any shop, online or physical, that is not an astronomical retailer,” said the statement.

It recommended purchasing equipment from established astronomical retailers, naming First Light Optics - UK's largest supplier of astronomy equipment,

Rother Valley Optics – UK optical retailer with 23 years trading experience,

Telescopiomania - large retailer in Spain, Teleskop Service DE - one of the biggest astro-dealers in Europe and Astroshop EU - widest choice and huge selection of equipment.

“If you order quickly they could arrive in time,” said the statement.

People were advised not to use sunglasses, even when several pairs were placed on top of each other.

The notice also warned against using X-ray or photographic film, floppy disks, space blankets, crossed polarisers, CDs, DVDs or tanning glasses.

“I do hope this notice will help all in enjoying a spectacular event, in the coming weeks, in safe conditions for your eye sights,” said the statement.