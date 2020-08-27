Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Environment Department warns bathers to be cautious swimming near La Mamela in Catalan Bay

By Chronicle Staff
27th August 2020

The Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage has advised bathers at Catalan Bay to exercise caution when swimming in the immediate vicinity of the rock known as ‘La Mamela’.

This follows reports of sudden drops in depth caused by natural sand movements in the area, the department said in a statement.

“The public is advised to be vigilant and reminds parents or guardians to ensure that children are supervised at all times,” it added.

“Warning signs are being installed by the department in the area to help ensure that bathers are informed of this hazard.”

