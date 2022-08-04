Water supply fully restored across Gibraltar

Gibraltar’s water supply has been fully restored, the Gibraltar Government confirmed on Thursday evening, after a temporary solution was found for the last two remaining areas without water.

The Government said it continues to receive advice from AquaGib that despite the restoration of supply across Gibraltar, there will continue to be fluctuations to pressure as stocks continue to remain low.

“Every effort is being made to replenish lost stocks whilst at the same time ensuring water supply across the network,” the Government said.

The AquaGib Reverse Osmosis Plant at Governor’s Cottage was expected to be operating at 100% capacity at midnight last night following the activation of the remaining fourth plant.

The Government said an additional salt water pipe was being added alongside the existing temporary pipe which is supplying salt water to the Beefsteak reservoir.

This additional fourth plant will add approximately 1,000,000 litres of water to AquaGib’s water generating capacity every 24 hours.

“Now that AquaGib will resume pre-incident water production levels at the Governor’s Cottage Reverse Osmosis Plant by the end of [Thursday], there is no further urgent requirement to continue importing potable water from Spain to maintain minimum daily production levels,” the Government said.

“AquaGib have identified a bacterial test failure in one of the trucks importing water from Spain but the pre-emptive measures taken throughout of increased chlorination significantly mitigates against any potential risk of contamination.”

“The Director of Public health has advised that this presents a low risk which is not concerning because the system was set up to protect against this.”

“Progress during the course of the week has been significant and the focus for AquaGib continues to be the production of water.”

Restrictions will continue from 11pm Thursday to 7am Friday to allow AquaGib to replenish stock levels at their reservoirs.

The Government has “strongly urged” the public to continue to be conservative with their water usage to ensure that, whilst stocks are replenished, there are as few fluctuations to water pressure as possible.