‘We need to change our lifestyle,’ Balban tells Parliament
Gibraltar must change its lifestyle and mode of consumption “from excessive consumption to necessary consumption” with regards to active travel and reducing the number of motor vehicles on roads, the Minister for Transport, Paul Balban, said in a budget speech. Last month, Mr Balban revealed in Parliament that there were nearly 50,000 registered motor vehicles...
