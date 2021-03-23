Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Local News

Wear a Hat Day is back this Friday

Brain Tumour Research

By Chronicle Staff
23rd March 2021

Wear a Hat Day has returned and once again organisers are encouraging people to take part in the annual event and fundraise for ‘Brain Tumour Research’.

This Friday people are asked to wear a hat and make a donations. This year there will be one winner in the adult’s and children’s category for ‘the best hat’ with plenty of prizes up for grabs.

‘Best Hat – Adults Category

Basket - Star of India
£40 Meal Voucher – Corks
60 minute aromatherapy full body massage – Studio 44
Colour, cut & Blow - Fringe Benefits
Free ‘Tribe’ Session - LVK
One month membership - The Base Training Club
£30 Voucher - Fresh 4 U

‘Best Hat’ – Children’s Category

Hamper - Imagine That
£50 Voucher - Euphoria/Vijay
Easter Egg Hamper - Eddie Stores Ltd
£25 Voucher - Yummy Tummies
Hamper - Binky’s Kitchen
Water Bottle - The Nautillus Project

Last year, despite Covid restrictions and lockdown, Lynette Rodriguez and the charity still managed to raise over £7000. It’s Just Giving page and social media page are live and you can donate via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Lynette-Rodriguez

“Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer. Every penny counts at the time of research and cure. Just one percent of the money raised for cancer research is allocated to this devastating disease. Our son was diagnosed in 2017. During our long stay in UK, I came across a poster advertising this same event and it was then, I vowed my support to this charity to help raise awareness and funds to help fight this disease,” said Ms Rodriguez.

