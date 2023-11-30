Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 30th Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Weather advisory for gale force winds

Photo of the Rock on Thursday morning. Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
30th November 2023

The Government has issued a weather advisory for strong south-westerly winds which are expected to affect Gibraltar through Friday morning.

There is a low risk of gale force winds between 7am and 1pm.

During this time, mean wind speeds may reach 25-30 KT (45-55 KM/h) with gusts up 30-40 KT (55-75 KM/h), but with a low risk of isolated gusts of 40-45 KT (75-85 KM/h) in exposed locations.

Winds are expected to decrease to a moderate or fresh west or north-westerly through the afternoon.

Most Read

Local News

Residential building with ambulance facility filed for Europort Road

Mon 27th Nov, 2023

Brexit

Cameron and Albares discuss Gib as all sides seek swift conclusion to treaty talks  

Tue 28th Nov, 2023

Local News

Albert Hammond receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Wed 29th Nov, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

#SophieSays Closing Chapters

Wed 29th Nov, 2023

Features

Action4Schools completes 97th well in Sierra Leone

Wed 29th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cancer Relief ‘Glowing Memories’ Christmas campaign

30th November 2023

Local News
Albert Hammond receives Lifetime Achievement Award

29th November 2023

Local News
Museum Christmas Seminar

29th November 2023

Local News
The Mayor takes Bella Vista service users on Rock Tour

29th November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023