Weather advisory for gale force winds

The Government has issued a weather advisory for strong south-westerly winds which are expected to affect Gibraltar through Friday morning.

There is a low risk of gale force winds between 7am and 1pm.

During this time, mean wind speeds may reach 25-30 KT (45-55 KM/h) with gusts up 30-40 KT (55-75 KM/h), but with a low risk of isolated gusts of 40-45 KT (75-85 KM/h) in exposed locations.

Winds are expected to decrease to a moderate or fresh west or north-westerly through the afternoon.