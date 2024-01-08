Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 8th Jan, 2024

Weather advisory for heavy rain

Archive image of a rainbow created from light New Year rains. Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
8th January 2024

An area of low pressure with a set of fronts that has forme in the Atlantic is steadily moving eastwards through the Strait bringing unsettled weather to Gibraltar.

The majority of the rainfall is expected to be between 10am and 8pm on Tuesday.

“During this period, there is a small risk that outbreaks of heavy and prolonged rain occur which may result in accumulations reaching or exceeding 25 mm (but less than 50 mm) in a six hour period or less,” said a statement from the Government.

“This may cause flooding in prone locations and make travel conditions difficult at times.”

