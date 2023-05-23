Weather plays havoc with easyJet flights
easyJet passengers faced massive disruption on Sunday as bad weather led to delays, diversions and cancellations. One Gib-bound flight was diverted to Malaga, where passengers were left sitting on the plane on the tarmac for several hours before being allowed to disembark. Others were left stranded altogether as their flights were cancelled with little warning....
